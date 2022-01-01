January 1, 2022

Omicron: 2,397 people were infected with corona in Kolkata in one day

5 hours ago admin



Omicron: 2,397 people were infected with corona in Kolkata in one day



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

Coronavirus: Coronavirus is on the rise, with the possibility of a partial lockdown from January 3

4 hours ago admin

Due to increase in corona infection, hearing in Kolkata High Court is virtual from Monday – News18 Bangla

4 hours ago admin

Due to increase in corona infection, hearing in Kolkata High Court is virtual from Monday – News18 Bangla

5 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Coronavirus: Coronavirus is on the rise, with the possibility of a partial lockdown from January 3

4 hours ago admin

Due to increase in corona infection, hearing in Kolkata High Court is virtual from Monday – News18 Bangla

4 hours ago admin

Due to increase in corona infection, hearing in Kolkata High Court is virtual from Monday – News18 Bangla

5 hours ago admin

Omicron: 2,397 people were infected with corona in Kolkata in one day

5 hours ago admin

Search for three more Omicron victims in the state! One came from Orissa, two returned to Bangladesh – News18 Bangla

5 hours ago admin