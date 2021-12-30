Omicron in West Bengal: Omicron is a big step in terror! The state has issued guidelines on who will come to school and who will not

#Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that the school college is not being closed completely now. However, he also clarified that the infection is happening from school-college. In this situation, the school education department has issued guidelines for the school. In the wake of Omicron panic, the state issued instructions for this first educational institution.

According to the guidelines, a teacher or non-teaching staff should not come to school if they have a cold (Omicron in West Bengal). In case of any symptoms, the teacher must be tested. He will not be allowed to come to school until the report is negative.

Also, according to the guidelines, if someone’s report is positive, the place where he is sitting or the things he is touching should be sanitized. However, there is no need to close the school unless there is a covid infection from the school. The school education department issued such guidelines on this day. These guidelines have been sent to school inspectors in each district.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee directed to reconsider the decision to reopen the school-college in the face of the threat of a third wave of Coronad (Covid 19 Third Wave) across the country. The Chief Minister gave that instruction from the administrative meeting in Gangasagar He added that if the number of corona infections among school and college students increases, the school-college may close again. However, he also said that the decision will be taken on the basis of ‘review’.

However, Mamata Banerjee raised the issue again on her way back from Gangasagar on Thursday as there was some confusion over it. “I did not ask them to close the school or college,” he said. But Omicron is spreading fast. Don’t do it at school. Corona asked me to review the situation. Action will be taken as per the need. There is no need to stop everything right now. The situation of the school and the situation of the college will be taken into consideration. ”