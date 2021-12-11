Omicron panic on the rise, genome sequencing of two victims in the state, both admitted to hospital – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: For two days in a row, two suspected Omicrons were found in the state. A few days ago, a 6-year-old resident of Barasat in North 24 Parganas (Suspected Omicron Infected Man From Barasat) returned home from Bangladesh via Petrapole border. On December 9, his saliva juice was tested at Kamarhati Sagar Dutta Medical College Hospital due to corona symptoms. It was learned yesterday that he was infected with Corona. Later in the night, the old man was admitted to Beleghata ID Hospital. Samples have already been sent to see if he is infected with Omicron. On the other hand, a young woman from Alipore, who had come to Doha from Britain, was found dead at Dumdum Airport yesterday. Soon after, samples of his saliva were sent for genome sequencing. The girl is undergoing treatment at Dhakuria Amri Hospital.

Yesterday, the number of daily victims of Corona increased a little to 628, but today it has decreased to 610. The number of deaths due to corona was not yesterday, it has increased to 10 today. Today the amount of wellness has increased. In the last 24 hours, the daily recovery stood at 612. Today, the number of active corona patients in the state has increased to 7,612. However, in the last 24 hours, only 36,526 corona tests have been performed in the entire state, out of which 610 corona positive. As a result, the corona positivity rate in the state has come down to 1.73% from 1.84% yesterday.

Kolkata tops the list of district-based corona cases in the state. Of the 610 corona cases in the state in the last 24 hours, 205 are Kolkata residents. Two people have died of the disease in the city. On the other hand, in the North 24 Parganas district which is next to it, 102 cases of corona have been found less than yesterday, 5 people have died in corona. At least 30 people have been infected in Howrah district near Kolkata today, but two have died.

On the other hand, the corona situation in South Bengal and North Bengal districts has further improved today. In the last 24 hours, 18 new cases have been reported in Darjeeling district. In Kochbihar district, 10 new corona cases have been found. However, with some relief, no one in the eight districts of North Bengal died of coronary heart disease. Today, Porulia, Jhargram, Murshidabad in South Bengal and Kalimpong and Alipurduar districts in North Bengal have the lowest incidence of corona in the state.

Avijit Chanda