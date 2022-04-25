April 25, 2022

OMRON Healthcare India Appoints Kotaro Suzuki as Managing Director

49 mins ago

 OMRON Healthcare India, a leading player in digital home blood pressure monitoring segment, has announced appointment of Kotaro Suzuki as its new Managing Director.

Prior to this assignment, Mr. Suzuki has served in numerous senior leadership roles including domestic & overseas sales, corporate strategy planning, product planning, across varied geographies during his more than 25-years long association with the healthcare business division of OMRON.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr Frans Velkers – Chief Operating Officer, OMRON Healthcare Singapore Pte Ltd said, “India plays a significant role in OMRON Healthcare’s APAC business expansion plan, and with Kotaro spearheading the business, we are confident of strengthening our growth & footprints in the country. OMRON Healthcare strives to realize its vision of “Going For Zero” via enhancing the usage of preventive care to minimize the occurrence of events within the cardiovascular, respiratory, and pain management domains. Kotaro’s joining will lend more traction to this objective and will also lead to deepening our ties with customers and stakeholders.”

On his appointment Mr Kotaro said, “I feel very privileged to take on this new role. My focus is to make OMRON an essential part of the Indian society’s preventive healthcare regime. I am keenly looking forward to accelerating the progress of OMRON’s Healthcare business in the country while supporting the growth & development of my team members as well as business partners.”

