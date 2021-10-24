on 100 Crores vaccination claim by Central Govt | What is the ‘demand’ for 100 crore vaccinations? Mamata Banerjee explains with ‘argument’ in Siliguri … – News18 Bangla

# Shiliguri: Corona vaccination of 100 crore people in the country is complete. Recently the central government has celebrated success across the country by showing these figures. However, some statisticians have calculated that this claim of the Center is untrue. A total of 1 billion people have not been vaccinated. In terms of the total population of the country, it is much less than 100 crores. This time the Chief Minister of the state Mamata Banerjee (Mamata Banerjee) raised the question about this calculation. Not only that, he explained why this claim could not be accepted.

Read more: ‘Relying on coal this time’, Mamata Banerjee’s tumultuous attack on petroleum price hike …

During his visit to North Bengal, he attended the Vijaya Sammilani organized by the police in Siliguri on Sunday. What is the population of the country? What is the number of children? It is estimated that 29.51 crore double doses have been taken. The center has combined Joomla. ” The chief minister (Mamata Banerjee) further claimed, “350 million people across the country have not yet received a single dose. If we catch the children, the number will be 60-65 crore. ”

Read more: Helicopter is spinning, Yajna is going on! Udayan Guha’s campaign in the by-election will be a big surprise tomorrow

On Sunday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid a three-day visit to North Bengal. This is his first visit to North Bengal after coming to power for the third time. In the afternoon, Mamata Banerjee landed in Bagdogra and joined the police at Baghayatin Park in Siliguri. He wished everyone a happy Vijaya and told everyone to be careful during the festive season.

After that, the Chief Minister of Bengal (CM Mamata Banerjee) criticized the BJP’s demand for vaccination. He again accused the Center of deprivation in the distribution of vaccines. Not a single dose was wasted here. Seven crore vaccinations have been done. It will take another 14 crore. But 40% is the second dose. ”

Read more: Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar infected with malaria! How are you now

After that, the Chief Minister (CM Mamata Banerjee) again complained, “I have repeatedly sent letters to Narendra Modi asking for vaccines. But still vaccines are not being provided properly in Bengal. They work and beat the drums. We said we would vaccinate everyone for free. I gave. But the center did not. We bought the vaccine from them first and gave it. Vaccination statistics show that Bangla is at number 3. But we are the first. We have already vaccinated seven crore. “I need a dose of 140 million ticks,” he said. But he is not vaccinating me. “