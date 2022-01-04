on 3 day trip to Goa likely on 9th January | – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: After coming to power in Bengal for the third time, the Trinamool Congress has turned a blind eye to Assam and Tripura. Goa is scheduled to go to the polls in February-March. Before him, Abhishek Banerjee, the party’s all-India general secretary, was doing nothing to strengthen the organization in Goa.

Earlier, Abhishek Banerjee had completed his Goa tour at the end of last year. But the Trinamool Congress is all-India general secretary, reluctant to waste time. He is going to Goa again in the new year. According to sources, Abhishek Banerjee is leaving for Goa on January 9. Stay three days. It is clear from this that the Trinamool is giving importance to the Goa elections. According to sources, during this visit, the grassroots may announce several important programs.

Earlier, the Trinamool Congress announced the Grihalakshmi project for women to win the hearts of Goa visitors. They have promised to launch ‘Grihalakshmi Project’ in Goa in the style of Bengal’s ‘Lakshmi Bhandare’. Where women have been promised to introduce ‘Grihalakshmi Card’ every month to become financially self-sufficient. As a result, women will get 5 thousand rupees per month. Women will get a total of 60 thousand rupees a year. The money will go directly into the bank account. Trinamool has promised to bring about three and a half lakh families under this project.

According to party (Trinamool Congress) sources, the new project may also be promised during Abhishek’s visit. You can also improve public relations. Meanwhile, Sushmita Dev and Sourav Chakraborty are already leaving for Goa to strengthen the party’s organization. The ruling party of Bengal had earlier sent Krishnanagar MP Mahua Maitra with the responsibility of the state. This time the party’s Rajya Sabha MP Susmita Dev was sent there with new organizational responsibilities. Former Alipurduar MLA Sourav Chakraborty has also been given the responsibility along with him. In a press statement issued on Monday night, Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee has decided to give organizational responsibility to Sushmita and Sourav in Goa.

After Abhishek Banerjee became the party’s all-India general secretary, the Trinamool turned its attention to Tripura and Goa outside Bengal. Both the states are ruled by BJP. Voting in Goa, a 40-seat assembly constituency, between February and March. With that in mind, Sushmita and Sourav are being sent to this small kingdom on the shores of the Arabian Sea after Mahua. Meanwhile, there is no doubt that this visit of Abhishek Banerjee will add a new dimension to Balukabela.