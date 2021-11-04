on Kartik Puja opening in Bhabanipur | ‘Oh Lovely!’ Madan Mitra on stage with Rakhi Sawant next to ‘Bangla Girl’, what is the matter? Viral Video … – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Madan Mitra, a grassroots MLA from Kamarhati, sang alongside actress Rakhi Sawant. Sang, ‘Oh Lovely, MM Is A Colorful Boy’. Madan Mitra never fails to appear on the field of Bengal with new surprises. So the number of his fans is not less. Madan Mitra appeared with various ‘surprises’ for the fans at different times. This time I met Rakhi Sawant (Madan Mitra Rakhi Sawant). On the same stage. And that video went viral at the moment.

Madan Mitra Rakhi Sawant, MLA of Kamarhati, has won the hearts of the people of Bengal by singing white dhoti Punjabi, Western dress and singing. This time I brought actress Rakhi Sawant to Calcutta with the pole of Kartik Pujo. Madan Mitra Rakhi Sawant, President of Bhabanipur Youth Forum, lit the Kartik Pujo Island with Bollywood actress Rakhi Sawant. Rakhi Sawant appeared in Calcutta at this Kartik Pujo pole in Bhabanipur. Not only did he set foot in Bengal, but he also said to the people of Calcutta, ‘Hello Kolkata, how are you? How r u Good! ‘

Rakhi Sawant was found on the stage in a completely Bengali look. If you see red Benarsi sari and Salankara Rakhi, you can’t go to Chennai. Like a Bengali wedding bride. MLA Madan Mitra Rakhi Sawant was wearing a pair of black sunglasses, a jeweled coat and a light-colored Punjabi rakhi.

Standing on the stage, Rakhi was recognized by Mahatba, a geographical and historical place of Bhabanipur. Not only that, he saw Rakhi and said, oh lovely. He also sang. And all in all, the presence won the hearts of the people.