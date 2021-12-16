on KMC Election Campaign gave huge assurances.

#Kolkata: What the Calcutta Municipality (KMC Election 2021) did did not happen in India. This is what Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee said in the pre-election campaign. On this day, the Chief Minister made a bunch of promises to the people of the city. He loudly announced that this time the municipality will deliver water from house to house. The promise will be fulfilled by 2024. Not only that, Mamata also gave a big message to the residents of the refugee colony of the city from today’s stage.

In the speech of Mamata Banerjee after the surprise election campaign (KMC Election 2021). Trinamool supremo (Mamata Banerjee) said the refugees would be given a lease. The refugee colony cannot be evicted. They will be legally leased. On this day Mamata also said that many people are jealous of seeing Kolkata today. What the Calcutta Municipality (KMC Election 2021) did did not happen in India. At the same time, he said that no one in Bengal needs a certificate. Bengali knows how to work in court. Today, the work done by the Calcutta Municipality has become an example to the entire state.

Explaining her position on water tax, Mamata said, “Our government has decided to supply drinking water through pipes in rural Bengal and from house to house. No tax can be levied on water. The central government has blocked many projects. I will not pay. We are projecting like us. “

On the issue of refugees, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, “The central government wants to evict me. I will stop it. The police have also been told.” At the same time, work is being done to implement infrastructure projects worth Tk 16,000 crore, Mamata said. In his words, “I thought a little earlier. So I did a project of 2 lakh crore for metro rail. Today or tomorrow there will be a project. If I had, I would have done it in 1 year.