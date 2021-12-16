On Kolakata Municipal Election Campaign | – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: “Trinamool will win 60 seats in the municipal elections (KMC Election 2021).” This was demanded by Abhishek Banerjee, All India General Secretary of Trinamool Congress. In today’s meeting, seeing the ‘eye-catching emotion and excitement’, it was practically an inaugural debut. He gave a message to show the BJP the results of the pre-poll. He also gave a strong message to the party workers.

Abhishek Banerjee, like Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee, sneered at the BJP over Durgapujo. He said, “The BJP had tarnished the image of Kolkata with Durga Puja. It had filed a case in the High Court. It came to mislead the people.”

“You are not voting for any candidate, you are voting for Mamata Banerjee, remember. I am taking responsibility for the development of North Kolkata (KMC Election 2021),” said Abhishek Banerjee. The Trinamool Congress is already desperate to solidify the ground in the Goa assembly elections. Last week, Mamata Banerjee visited Goa.

Abhishek once again raised the issue of Goa in today’s meeting and said, “If the Trinamool does not win in Goa, there will be opposition.” Strongly attacking the BJP, Abhishek remarked, “I will oust you if I enter the state.”

Abhishek Banerjee, in a meeting with voters (KMC Election 2021) on Thursday, said: And so it is. Many come and say before the election, but do not speak later. The Trinamool keeps the Congress. Today’s Trinamool is the new Trinamool. “

In a scathing message on the issue of ‘pollution’ within the party, Abhishek Banerjee said, “If anyone threatens in the name of the party, the party will show him the way out. Then whatever happens, it will happen. The place to fight. Let’s see the lotus flowers on the 21st. They are in the court and not in the field. Their agenda is our program. This is the grassroots of the grassroots country. There will be peaceful elections again.