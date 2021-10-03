October 3, 2021

on Mamata Banerjee Bhabanipur win celebration recieved a Call from Firhad Hakim | Madan Mitra ‘forbidden’ leader, Firhad’s phone rang! What’s the matter? – News18 Bangla

46 mins ago admin


Madan Mitra is found in the festive mood. Colorful Madan (Madan Mitra) with a box of sweets in her hand, a touch of green on her face and a colorful flower shirt was even more colorful that day. “People are now asking where did the jet-chopper go, Narendra Modi. Answer, ED, where did the CBI go, Amit Shah. Who is going on the way to Delhi, who is Mamata Banerjee again?” ! B for Bettiah, B for Bhabanipur, B for Bengal, B for India. “



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

Mamata Banerjee announces by-election in three constituencies, Trinamool beats opposition again – News18 Bangla

19 mins ago admin

Kunal Ghosh on Locket Chatterjee: ‘I have finished my work’, Kunal’s ‘message’ to the locket in the middle of Bhabanipur-Victory!

29 mins ago admin

Mamata Banerjee on Bhabanipur By Poll Results: ‘Bangla hit’, thanks to Nandigram-Smriti Bhabanipur-India

47 mins ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Mamata Banerjee announces by-election in three constituencies, Trinamool beats opposition again – News18 Bangla

19 mins ago admin

Kunal Ghosh on Locket Chatterjee: ‘I have finished my work’, Kunal’s ‘message’ to the locket in the middle of Bhabanipur-Victory!

29 mins ago admin

on Mamata Banerjee Bhabanipur win celebration recieved a Call from Firhad Hakim | Madan Mitra ‘forbidden’ leader, Firhad’s phone rang! What’s the matter? – News18 Bangla

46 mins ago admin

Mamata Banerjee on Bhabanipur By Poll Results: ‘Bangla hit’, thanks to Nandigram-Smriti Bhabanipur-India

47 mins ago admin

Mamamta Banerjee on Bhabanipur By Poll Results: ‘Bangla hit’

54 mins ago admin