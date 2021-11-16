On the first day, the school attendance rate is more than 80 percent! College, University Attendance Rate – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: 60% attendance rate at Perolo School-College-University (WB School reopening) on ​​the first day. The officials of the education department see the matter as positive. According to the school education department, the overall attendance rate in schools in the state on the first day averaged 62 percent. The officials of the education department see him as very positive. After the school reopened almost two years later, the challenge for the state was to send students to school. Officials of the education department are claiming that today’s attendance rate has brought a lot of success in that direction. However, the school education department officials hope that the attendance rate will increase in the coming days.

Attendance rates in government and government-controlled schools as well as private schools (WB School reopening) are significant. According to sources, the attendance rate in several private schools in Kolkata has been more than 95 percent. Although in the private sector multiple school attendance has been made compulsory. On the other hand, Education Minister Bratya Basu has recently made it clear that attendance in government and government-controlled schools is not compulsory. Attendance rates in schools as well as colleges are quite promising. According to the Department of Higher Education, the average attendance rate in state colleges is 6 percent. The officials of the higher education department see him as very positive.

Although multiple college hostels have not yet opened. Not only that, on the first day most of the students in the college called for the last semester students to take classes. In that case, the attendance rate in the colleges will increase in the coming days as well. However, the school-college attendance rate has surpassed the university attendance rate. According to the Department of Higher Education, the attendance rate of universities on the first day on Tuesday was 75% on average. However, in most of the universities in the state, only important semester students were called for classes.

Besides, offline as well as online classes have been arranged in several universities. Multiple universities have opened hostels for very few students. On the other hand, some university hostels including Rabindranath Tagore did not open. According to the vice-chancellors of the university, the attendance rate will increase a lot as soon as the hostel opens in the coming days. All in all, the first day attendance rate is seen as promising by the officials of the education department.

Somraj Banerjee