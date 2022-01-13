On Uttar Pradesh as MLA Ministers leaving BJP Ahead of Assembly Election | BJP-leaders-ministers-legislators are leaving Uttar Pradesh – News18 Bangla

#Bahrampur: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury held a press conference at the Murshidabad District Congress office on Wednesday. The Uttar Pradesh BJP president is leaving the legislature-ministers in the context of why the state Congress president opened his mouth today. Speaking at a press conference here today, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury with one hand on the state government said that nursing homes have been set up in different parts of the state with the help of health partners.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha (Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury) sneered at Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a press conference today, saying, Didn’t anyone care when the farmer died? Until the Prime Minister spoke to them once. “

At a press conference on Wednesday, Bahrampur MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury sneered at the Election Commission, calling it a ‘tiger without teeth’. At the same time, he said that the law is not for the Trinamool but for all the opposition parties so the Trinamool Congress is campaigning with a large number of people. MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury expressed concern over the Bhagar problem in Behrampur. In today’s press conference, Adhir Chowdhury further said that not only Swami Vivekananda’s birthday but BJP is doing business with religion.

Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh (Uttar Pradesh), BJP MLAs are leaving. In that context, the impatient Ranjan Chowdhury said, “The more the BJP loosens, the narrower the party will be and the more this trend will increase in the coming days.” At the same time, he said, “Poverty in our country has increased. Unemployment is on the rise. Wealth of the country is being sold. Bangladesh is ahead of us. Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan are ahead of us. Today we are in the poorest list in the world. I am within the limits, “said Adhir Chowdhury, President of the Provincial Congress.