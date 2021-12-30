One accident after another at Sampriti flyover, CM expresses concern – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: This time the Chief Minister (CM Mamata Banerjee) expressed concern over the Sampriti flyover. Anxiety was caught in his throat at the administrative meeting of South 24 Parganas district. Dulal Das, a local MLA from Trinamool Congress, told the chief minister about one accident after another at the flyover during an administrative meeting. The administrative meeting indicated that the movement of large cargo lorries or lorries along the Sampriti flyover may be stopped tomorrow.

The Bajwaj Trunk Road, which connects Batanagar and Bajwaj with the main Kolkata, is narrower than required, so there is always traffic congestion on this road. To solve this problem, construction of Batanagar flyover is being considered. Construction was announced in 2014. According to official data, the center approved the construction of the flyover in 2011 at the then Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (now Sustainable Renewal and Urban Transformation Mission) and construction began in 2015.

After receiving the tender for the construction of the flyover, L&T Company was hired to construct the flyover. Its construction cost is estimated at Tk 255 crore. Of this, Tk 6.8 crore is provided by the central government and the rest is paid by the construction companies. The construction work of the flyover was completed in October 2016. However, the total cost of construction of the flyover is Tk 330 crore.

Mamata Banerjee inaugurated the flyover on 11 January 2019. A few days ago, three people, including a child, were killed in an accident at the Sampriti flyover on the way from Taratala to Bajwaj. The accident happened during a fight between two bikes in the flyover. Four riders of the two bikes were seriously injured. The injured were rushed to Vidyasagar Hospital in Behala. However, the doctors declared the three dead there. One’s limbs are broken. Four people were going towards Bajwaj on two motorbikes over the Sampriti flyover. There were three on one bike and one on the other. They were suddenly hit by a bus coming from the opposite direction. Batanagar flyover or Sampriti flyover is a flyover in the southern suburbs of Kolkata. The total length of the two-lane flyover is 6.5 km and 15 feet wide which is the longest flyover in the state. The flyover connects Batanagar with Jinanjira Bazar. But everyone is worried about one accident after another happening in this flyover.

