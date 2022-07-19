One and a half million phones in a month! Success of ‘Ek Dakke Abhishek’ program will surprise – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The ‘Ek Dake Abhishek’ program was announced by Diamond Harbor MP and Trinamool All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee from a function in Pailan on June 18. He spoke about the helpline number 7887778877 to hear all the grievances of the residents of his Lok Sabha constituency. Apart from this, the same helpline has been launched for Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar. After one month, however, it is seen that one and a half lakh calls have come to this number.

This ‘Ek Dakke Abhishek’ program is not confined to just listening to grievances over the phone. Block level leaders were instructed to reach out to the people directly. After receiving that instruction, the grassroots leadership of Diamond Harbor Parliamentary Constituency is reaching the booth every morning and afternoon. He is going door to door to listen to the problems of residents who do not vote for Trinamool selectively. The card is coming. The card contains the helpline number. If necessary, they can call the helpline number and report their problems, hence this arrangement. According to Trinamool sources, one and a half lakh phone calls have come in this one month. 50 thousand complaints have been registered. Eleven thousand of them came from Diamond Harbor. 39,000 complaints came from the rest of the state.

Trinamool All India General Secretary Abhishek Bandopadhyay said, “I started this helpline number to know the needs of people, complaints and complaints. We have received many calls in the last one month. Those are very urgent health, drinking water, electricity, road works have been completed quickly. The rest of the work has also been done. happening.”

According to the Trinamool leadership of Diamond Harbour, ‘According to the instructions of MP Abhishek Banerjee, they are reaching every booth in the block to the house of the resident. If they have a problem, listen to it and try to solve it quickly. Apart from this, they are handing over the parliament number to every family member. If anyone has any problem to tell them, of course they can call that number. Trinamool sources informed that many calls have been received from Diamond Harbor Lok Sabha constituency since the start of ‘Ek Dakke Abhishek’ program. All the problems that the residents of the area are talking about over the phone have been recorded and sent to the local administration and block leadership from the office of Sangsad Abhishek Banerjee for quick resolution.

Abir Ghoshal

July 19, 2022

