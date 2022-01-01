One dies in factory fire in Kaikhali, multiple questions arise – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: A security guard has died in two consecutive fires in Kaikhali. Multiple questions are being raised between death and fire. According to factory workers, the two factories did not have fire extinguishers.

Here is the question of the informed quarters, the chemical factory and the genji factory next to it, both of which have combustible material, despite the fact that there was no proper fire extinguishing system? There are a number of rules to follow in the factory area, why the factory has grown like a frog’s umbrella in a narrow alley? If there is a factory, there should be enough space to enter and exit. But why there is no such system in the two factories? Why is there no gate at the back? Why is there no way to get to the back where the fire started? How could these factories not follow the rules at the tip of the police nose? Behind is a part of the airport. If the fire spread there, bigger accidents would happen. How did these factories grow? There is no water supply nearby, a narrow alley that requires firefighters to enter quickly. But why did the factory develop in this unfavorable environment? Where is the surveillance? A part of the informed community is raising questions.

A fire broke out in a chemical factory at around 11 am on Saturday. At that time two or three people got stuck. Hearing their screams, neighbor Raju came to save the swimmers. Raju said, “Two or three people were trapped inside the chemical factory. The rest could be brought out but the security guard named Kanai could not be brought out. The chemical drum exploded before the old man could get him out. He started screaming but could not be saved. “

The fire spread from the chemical factory to the genji factory. Eighteen fire engines arrived at the scene. The fire was brought under control in about three-and-a-half hours, i.e. at half past noon. The Genji factory was burnt to ashes. All the one-storey and double-locked items, genji bundles, machine sheets, even motorcycles were burnt to ashes. The chemical factory was also burnt down. Firefighters had to rush to get Domkal’s car into the narrow alley and fetch water. Inside the genji factory, it was not possible to enter due to the flames of fire on the second floor and the first floor.

NDRF is called. The vest is mounted on the roof of the factory with ladder on asbestos. Attempts were made to control the fire by breaking the roof shed and inserting water pipes. The fire also burned everything in the nearby chemical factory. There was a fear of spreading the fire due to the presence of chemicals. A part of the airport at the back. The firefighters tried to control the fire by increasing the number of firefighters so that the fire would not spread there. Fire Minister Sujit Basu and MLA Aditi Munshi came to the spot. Sujit Basu said, “The fire was brought under control with the help of 16 engines. Both the chemical factory and the genji factory caught fire and burnt down. Due to the narrow alley, it was difficult for the fire brigade to enter.” After the fire was brought under control, the workers tried to save the burnt items. About six hours later, NDRF and firefighters recovered the body of a security guard trapped inside the chemical factory.

