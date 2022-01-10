One hospital after another returned, police harassed Kovid patient for 9 hours – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Covid 19 in Kolkata (Covid 19 in Kolkata) Najehal police personnel to admit an old man to the hospital. The beds did not match even after visiting the safe house including three hospitals for 9 and a half hours. Contact was made at multiple hospitals. Wakibhal Mahal’s question is, if the police personnel go to the hospital and suffer to admit a Kovid patient, then where will the common man go? Where will they be?

Finally, after nine and a half hours, the Kovid patient was admitted to NRS Hospital by Charu Market Police Sub-Inspector Piyush Kumar Bal.

The shocking incident took place on Charu Avenue in Charu Market Thana area on Sunday at 6 pm. Charu Market police sub-inspector Piyush Kumar said he was patrolling the city. He saw an 85-year-old man lying on the sidewalk on Charu Avenue. When questioned, the old man said his name was Ram Rao in broken Hindi. He came to go to Gangasagar Mela. He is a resident of Surat.

After that, the officers of Charu Market police station and the sub-inspector called a voluntary organization. The old man’s covid test was done and the covid positive result came. After that, the SI of Charu Market Police Station took the old man to Bangur Hospital by ambulance at 9 pm. Because it was 9 o’clock at night to get the old man ready to test the ambulance and get to know his identity. After that Bangur Hospital did not admit the old man. While waiting, it was 11 o’clock at night.

After that the SI of Charumarket police station brought the cowardly positive old man to the safe house in Pragati Maidan area. But that old man cannot walk like that alone. The people of the house are not with him. He did not have a place in the safe house on this pretext. It was about half past one in the night. The old man was taken to Chittaranjan Medical College Hospital at around 2 am. He was not admitted there either.

Meanwhile, the police personnel also searched and contacted several well-known private hospitals in Bypass. But it is alleged that the patient was not admitted anywhere. In the end, the sub-inspector was admitted to the NRS hospital in Konom through a doctor known to the sub-inspector. It was about three forty in the morning. His treatment started with the admission of Ram Rao. He is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The Charu Market Police announced the name of the old man at the Ganga Sagar Mela transit camp at Babughat in Kolkata and searched for any of his acquaintances or relatives. The question is, if the police themselves have to take the patient to a safe house with three hospitals for nine and a half hours to get the Kovid patient admitted, then where will the common man go?