One month after the strike, Alimuddin Street breathed a sigh of relief – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The central trade unions and federations have called for a nationwide strike on February 23 and 24 demanding 12 points. Left parties, including the CPIM, also began campaigning in support of the strike. But at a two-day state committee meeting of the CPM that began on Thursday, most leaders questioned the rationale for the strike. Although their demands for a strike are justifiable, the general public will suffer at this time in the Nationwide Strike.

That’s why I had to face financial problems for the lockdown. Although the restrictions were relaxed a little, people were again under house arrest in the third wave. Strikes can create additional problems in such situations. If they are the ones who are in trouble for the strike then the wrong message will be sent. At the same time, many people also raised the issue of voting and cowardly situation

On the one hand, the political responsibility to support the strike and make it a success, on the other hand, the arguments of the members of the State Committee Alimuddin’s officials were desperate to find an alternative path between Shyam and Kool. Discussions were going on as to whether a symbolic strike could be held for one day instead of two days. Or whether the situation can be controlled through industrial strikes. The party’s state secretary Suryakanta Mishra and general secretary Sitaram Yechury also had to intervene.

The idea of ​​negotiating a settlement with the trade unions continues. At that time news came from Delhi that the strike was one month behind. The strike will be held on March 26-29 instead of February 23-24. The strike was called off due to coronation and vote. And as a result, the CPM leadership got rid of the fever with sweat

However, whatever the day of the strike, the ground floor has been instructed to campaign in support of the strike. Voters have also been asked to campaign in support of the strike. Despite the strike against the Center, Alimuddin Street has taken up the strategy of publicizing the issues on which the party is taking action in the state.

