Menu
Search
Wednesday, July 27, 2022
Kolkata Updates

one more time huge amount of money rescued from Arpita Mukherjees Belgharia flat: ED – News18 Bangla

By: admin

Date:


#Kolkata: The arrest of Partha Chattopadhyay is causing a huge uproar across Bengal. Arpita Mukherjee, who is close to Partha Chatterjee, has been arrested for keeping a large amount of money in the flat. And on this day, the ED again launched a major operation in the teacher recruitment corruption case Two large teams of ED officials left the CGO complex in Salt Lake today for a search. After a day of cross-examination of Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukhopadhyay, the ED search sparked fresh speculation. Arpita’s two flats in Rathtala were searched. According to ED sources, a huge amount of money was found there. Bank employees have already been called to count the money.

ED broke the lock of flat number 8 in an elite residence in Rathtala. The ED officer entered Arpita Mukhopadhyay’s flat in block 2, 2 by breaking the lock. On 30th May came to Arpita’s flat i.e. flat number 8A to deliver food. Housing editor Ankit Churoliya ran to the ED’s call. He said that Arpita came last on May 28. Arpita was still in that flat on June 7, as the servant came to work at her house. No one can come to work without the owner of the flat.

Also Read: ’38 Trinamool MLAs are in touch, 21 directly with me’, Mithun blasts in Perth phase

Ankit Churulia Housing Secretary. Arpita’s room was opened in his presence after he arrived. ED officials broke the lock and entered the house. There are many cupboards inside. After completing the search in Block 2 flat, all the ED officials moved to Block 5. The search of what is in the inner cupboard is going on at a brisk pace. The source said that the money was found again at that time. There has been a huge uproar about the amount of that money.

Read more: Do not stick to the argument, ED can arrest in financial matters! Great judgment of the Supreme Court

That is why additional forces were deployed in the Belgharia residence. The printer was brought. ED officials brought a printing machine to Arpita Mukherjee’s ancestral house in Dewanpara Belgharia and handed over the machine to the officials inside.

Published by:Suman Biswas

First published:

Be the first to read breaking news on News18 Bangla. There are daily fresh news, live updates of news. Read the most reliable Bangla news on News18 Bangla website.

Tags: Arpita Mukherjee, Partha Chatterjee Arrested, SSC Scam



Source link

admin

See author's posts

Previous articleED searches at several places in the city, ED conducted searches at Ballygunge Place
Next articleArpita Mukherjee: Huge amount found in Arpita’s Belgharia flat again, watch video
adminhttp://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Share post:

More like this
Related

Belgharia housing neighbors are shocked! Money is flying in Arpita’s flat – News18 Bangla

admin -
#Kolkata: Bundles of notes arranged in layers....

Dev on Partha Chatterjee: ‘Wouldn’t do anything that would bring bad name’, Dev cautions on Partha-Arpita scandal

admin -
#Kolkata: He is a Trinamool Congress MP. ...

KMC|| Special initiative of Kolkata Municipality to focus on mental health

admin -
Officials in Kolkata to learn health training techniques...

Arpita Mukherjees New Flat: Counting machines are coming one after another, Arpita Rathtala flat will lose Tollygunge too?

admin -
#Kolkata: The arrest of Partha Chattopadhyay is causing...

Contact Us

To reach out to your target audience with advertisements as well as advertorials at a very reasonable rate on our site,write to us on [email protected] for details regarding rates and offers. Call us :- 6291968677/7278384015

THE TIMES OF BENGAL