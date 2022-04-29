One more victim of Dabdah, a contract worker of the municipality died in the scorching heat in the city – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The heat is intense in Kolkata. The temperature sometimes reaches 39 degrees from 36-36. All in all, the situation is alarming. In this situation, those who are working outside the home, they are having problems reading at different times. Many people get sick from time to time. In this situation, once again, the news of the death of a person due to heat stroke has come.

It has been reported that a contract worker of the health department of Kolkata Municipality has died in the scorching heat. Swapan Ghosh went to work from Boro 11 office when he was ill. At that time, his colleagues said that he fell head over heels. He died at the hospital yesterday. He was a casual worker in the health department of the Calcutta Municipal Corporation.

Colleagues came to the municipality today and demanded financial compensation for Swapanbabu’s family and giving a job to one of the family members. The mayor did not know the matter at first. He assured to take action after knowing the matter later.

He also gave separate advice to the civil servants in this situation. Mayor Firhad Hakim advised the workers, “Work carefully. Work as little as possible in the 12-3 sun. It is very necessary. Mayor Firhad Hakim advised the workers to work carefully in the hot sun.”

Published by:Uddalak B First published: April 29, 2022, 17:44 IST

Tags: Heat Wave