One of the causes of pollution in Kolkata is the construction work, the information that came up in the research – News18 Bangla

Biswajit Saha, Kolkata: Construction work is one of the causes of pollution in Kolkata. Such information came up in a workshop titled Air Quality Leadership, Workshop for West Bengal Media at Calcutta Press Club. According to environmental scientists, pollution from construction work is now more dangerous in Kolkata than car smoke.

In terms of environmental pollution, car smoke lags far behind in terms of garbage burning and construction work. City air has become toxic in the dust of construction work and illegal or demolition of old houses. This is the information provided by environmental scientists and officials of various environmental organizations.

One of the causes of air pollution in Kolkata has been the burning of rubbish and dust from construction materials. So much has come up in multiple studies recently. An air quality workshop was organized by an environmental organization at the Calcutta Press Club on Wednesday. Environmentalists there have expressed this view.

Read more– Can’t get along with everyone? Doesn’t the name start with this English letter?

Which are the hotspots of pollution in Kolkata? First of all, in the case of construction work and demolition of houses, the dust that is mixed in the air is spreading the most pollution in the air of Kolkata. Second, in places where direct fuel is being burned, charcoal ovens are still being set up in various places, including many restaurants and tea shops along the way. Iron shops are burning coal on the sidewalks along various roads. Thirdly, all the wastes are being incinerated and as a result the air in Kolkata is getting polluted.

Dr. Abhijit Chatterjee, Professor of Bose Institute and Consultant of Calcutta Municipality was present on the occasion. He has given some suggestions for environmental pollution in Calcutta Municipality.

Various suggestions have been made to the administration, including the Calcutta Municipality, by various environmental organizations. One of these is planting trees in different parts of the city to increase greenery. In 2021, the Calcutta Municipality undertook a program to plant about 5,000 trees. Emphasis on segregation of sewage in each ward of the municipality at the outset. Although pilot projects have been taken up in several wards, the work has been slow. To have 16 large collection centers in 16 boroughs. In addition to this, GPS has been installed in various waste transport vehicles of the municipality. Although it has started, that work has not been completed yet.

Read more– Sophisticated, shiny Sealdah metro station built! Ordinary people will travel from Thursday

Environmentalist Dipanjali Majumder, organizer Binoy Jaju and many others discussed various aspects of pollution in the city of Kolkata. According to their discussions, air quality is quite poor in several parts of Kolkata. The steps adjacent to Park Street, Minto Park, Bypass have been identified as one of the city’s air pollution centers in this study. Where air quality is worst. Therefore, it has come up in the discussion that strict measures are needed by the government to manage garbage and stop burning of garbage in different areas of the city.

Abhijit Babu also highlighted that the Kolkata Municipality is also taking various steps to save the environment and improve air quality. Mayor Debashis Kumar was present on the occasion. He said the level of air pollution in Kolkata has been reduced a lot as compared to other metropolitan cities. However, we are taking more initiatives. Planting trees with emphasis on greening in the city. Buffer zones of small trees are being constructed along various roads.

Scientists believe that the lack of rain in June-July this year is creating pollution levels in several suburbs, including Kolkata. Scientists estimate that in a few days in June and July 2022, the rainfall was 60 percent less than the average rainfall from 2016 to 21. As a result, the level of pollution in the city has increased a lot. According to a survey, the level of pollution in Kolkata has increased by 90 percent in 2022 from the level in West Bengal in 1998. In other words, it is not only the city of Kolkata that needs to take steps to control the level of pollution, scientists have expressed the view that this step is urgently needed throughout the state. According to the survey, Bankura district is the most polluted district in the state.

Published by:Siddhartha Sarkar First published: July 14, 2022, 07:19 IST

Tags: Air Pollution, Kolkata air pollution