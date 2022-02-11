‘One person, one post’ sudden debate in grassroots, party does not support, says Firhad on Mamata’s instructions – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Trinamool suddenly ‘one person one post debate’ (One Person One Post in TMC) 6 Earlier in the day, several Trinamool leaders started posting on social media demanding strict implementation of the one-post policy. The issue did not escape the attention of the top leadership of the party

As the day progressed, Transport Minister Firhad Hakim held a press conference and conveyed the strong attitude of party leader Mamata Banerjee on the issue. He made it clear that Mamata Banerjee would take the final decision on the one-man policy in the party. Firhad Hakim also made it clear that the Trinamool does not support the One Person One Post policy.

From this morning onwards, through social media like Facebook and Twitter, several grassroots leaders at different levels have been vocal in their demand for one-man policy. Among them are a number of well-known grassroots leaders at the state and district levels It did not take long for the party leader to spread various political rumors surrounding such posts on social media Which also increases the discomfort of the top leadership of the team

In this situation, Firhad Hakim held a press conference at noon on the instructions of Mamata Banerjee. “Those who are posting this on social media are confusing party workers as well as ordinary people,” he said. If you have made such a post, please remove it One person does not support grassroots policy If such posts are not removed from social media, the party will discuss the matter This is not happening in the interest of the team It is in the interest of the party to speak within the party. “

Firhad Hakim further said, “Mamata Banerjee will take the final decision on the one person one post policy in the party. Because she is the elected chairperson of the party. “

First published: February 11, 2022, 15:16 IST

