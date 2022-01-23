One pilot arrested at Kolkata airport! – News18 Bangla

Anup Chakraborty, Kolkata: One pilot arrested from Kolkata airport He was arrested on Saturday afternoon and handed over to the airport police The pilot was later arrested (Kolkata Airport Pilot Arrest).

According to airport sources, the name of the arrested pilot is Suresh Kumar Savarish. A look-out notice was issued against Dhrita in an old case in Andhra Pradesh. On that basis, the pilot arrived at the Calcutta airport to fly a cargo plane from Kolkata to Dhaka, Bangladesh. Airport authorities arrested him just then.

The pilot was arrested and handed over to the NSCBI Airport Police. He was later arrested, the arrested pilot will be taken to Barrackpore court today, Sunday.

Meanwhile, new guidelines have been issued by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) for domestic passengers. The guidelines call for the introduction of ‘One Handbag Rules’ at every airport in India. According to the guidelines, passengers traveling by air within the country can carry only one bag in the cabin.

Anup Chakraborty

Published by:Siddhartha Sarkar First published: January 23, 2022, 10:20 IST

Tags: Kolkata Airport