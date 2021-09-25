One touch picture! Justice listens to Mithun’s dialogue, laughs in High Court session – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: ‘I’m not a water buffalo, I’m not a sand dude, I’m a cowboy! One touch! ‘ The hit dialogue of Mithun Chakraborty (Mithun Chakraborty Dialogue) took place in the Calcutta High Court on Friday. Which was heard by the High Court judge himself Listening to the dialogue, laughter also rose in the court room!

Actor Mithun Chakraborty joined the BJP before the Assembly elections. After that, Mithun went to several public meetings during the election campaign and said dialogues of his popular movies This dialogue was also in him An FIR was lodged at Maniktala police station alleging that Mithun Chakraborty’s dialogue had provoked unrest after the vote. Mithun filed a case in the Calcutta High Court seeking dismissal of the FIR

During the hearing of Mithun Chakraborty’s case on Friday, Calcutta High Court Judge Kaushik Chanda wanted to hear Mithun Chakraborty’s dialogue. With virtual hearings now underway, judges in every courtroom have laptops. Justice Kaushik Chanda listened to Mithun’s dialogue on that laptop Mithun’s I am not a jerk, I am not a sack of sand. Hearing the dialogue, the High Court also laughed. In a slightly lighter mood, the judge asked, “Where is the post-vote violence with this dialogue?”

However, in retaliation, Chief Public Prosecutor Shashat Gopal Mukherjee accused Mithun’s dialogue of being malicious. Even after the deadline, he questioned by drawing examples from various cases of the past for a long time He even used the judgment of the Calcutta High Court of 1922 as a tool In the end, however, Justice Kaushik Chanda stayed the verdict of the case on Friday It remains to be seen whether Mithun will be relieved by the verdict of the case