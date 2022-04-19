OnePlus expands Y series portfolio, launches new OnePlus TV Y series 43 Y1S Pro

OnePlus, the global technology brand launched the all-new OnePlus TV Y series 43 Y1S Pro as a latest addition to the company’s smart TV line-up.The new OnePlus TV serves as an extension to the Y series portfolio. The all-new OnePlus TV Y series Y1S Pro will be available specially on Amazon.in, as well as on OnePlus.in, Croma, Jio Digital, Reliance Digital and other offline channels. The OnePlus TV Y1S Pro offers an upgraded 43inch 4K UHD display, along with a smarter connected ecosystem experience to users.

Addressing the new launch, Navnit Nakra, India CEO and Head of India Region, OnePlus India, shared, “Since the launch of our OnePlus TVs in 2019, we witnessed immense growth with our smart TV portfolio. OnePlus grew over an incredible 350% YoY from 2020 to 2021 in the India smart TV segment, with the OnePlus TV Y Series serving as a major volume driver as per the Counterpoint Research report. We also emerged among the top five largest smart TV brands of India in Q4 2021. Owing to the remarkable reception of OnePlus TVs in India, we are excited to introduce the new addition to our OnePlus TV Y Series portfolio- The OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro. With the launch of OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro, we strive to strengthen our vision to offer a seamlessly connected ecosystem experience to our community at a competitive price point. As we continue to build this vision, our new smart TV will further elevate the intelligent ecosystem experience for our users.”

As OnePlus debuts the OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro, the new product extension of the OnePlus TV Y series marks an imperative step forward in the brand’s smarter connected ecosystem segment. The all-new OnePlus TV Y series Y1S Pro also delivers an upgraded, incredible visual display performance. The OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro is priced at INR 29,999.

Key Features

Vivid 4K UHD Display

Equipped with the upgraded 4K UHD display, the OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro offers users extraordinary clarity and incredible visual detail to transform their viewing experience. In addition, users can witness over a billion colors delivering breathtaking color accuracy in every frame with the 10-bit color depth feature.

Gamma Engine with MEMC

Users can also enjoy real-time image quality with the advanced Gamma Engine feature, which smart tunes the visuals to provide ultra-clear content with dynamic contrast and vibrant color. In addition, with the MEMC technology, fast moving scenes are enhanced to offer smoother, realistic motion. The OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro display is built to always deliver a smoother, clearer, and more immersive viewing experience.

In addition to the above display features, The OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro also offers Ultra HD display along with HDR10+, HDR10, as well as HLG format support for a superior viewing experience.

Seamless IoT Connectivity for a Smarter TV Experience

The OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro is a smart hub for one’s home entertainment, powered by the reliable and secure Android TV 10.0 platform, giving users a fully integrated smarter TV experience. Users can enable the special ALLM feature (Auto Low Latency Mode) to enjoy a faster and more interesting gaming experience on their new OnePlus TV. Users can also use the Google Assistant function embedded into the Android TV to control their new OnePlus TVs. The OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro also features MultiCast and Google Duo support as a part of the smarter TV experience which is an upgrade from the other TVs in the series.

The Smart Manager feature is also available on the new OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro, which provides various advancements for a smarter and longer-lasting smart TV.

Through the following smart features, users can enjoy smarter connected ecosystem experience with the OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro at the centre of their smart home hub:

OnePlus Buds Connectivity

Any OnePlus Buds device can now be connected to the OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro. The new OnePlus TVs will prompt a connection request when they open their OnePlus Buds package. When users press the “connect” button on their TV, their headphones automatically connect, allowing them to enjoy a sensational audio experience. Users of the OnePlus Buds and OnePlus Buds Pro can also automatically pause the TV by removing the earphone from their ear and then resume watching once the earphones are put back on.

OnePlus Watch Connectivity

Users may also link their OnePlus Watch to their OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro in a seamless manner. They can use their OnePlus Watch to turn on and off their OnePlus TV once they have connected with a single click. When the OnePlus Watch senses that the user has fallen asleep, the Smart Sleep Control feature will switch off the OnePlus TV immediately. Users can also use a click on their wrist to browse through content, manage the TV volume, and change other settings.

OnePlus Connect 2.0

In addition to the features listed above, users of the OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro can use the OnePlus Connect 2.0 to connect their smartphone to their OnePlus TV.

The OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro leverages the novel smart features of the OnePlus Connect software (2.0 version) to allow users to use their smartphone as a remote control for their TV. They may also use the OnePlus TV to connect up to five devices at once. In fact, as a newly added smart feature, users may now use the OnePlus Connect capabilities without a Wi-Fi or data connection, managing the TV or casting local movies without relying on Wi-Fi or mobile data. The host of smart features with OnePlus Connect 2.0 also includes users having complete control over their data usage on the OnePlus TV by easily limiting network bandwidth or video resolutions based on their own data preferences, as well as regularly monitoring their OnePlus TV’s data usage via the OnePlus Connect app.

Furthermore, the new OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro will include the unique Kids Mode feature, which will allow children to enjoy healthy content while also allowing parents to effortlessly monitor and regulate the content their children view. To maintain a healthy digital life, they can also efficiently regulate viewing hours with the particular “watch time limitation” feature. Parents can also manage the picture quality parameter by turning on “Eye Comfort mode” ensuring that their children’s eyes are protected.

Furthermore, the new OnePlus TVs’ Game Mode allows users to connect their gaming console to the OnePlus TV via HDMI to activate the exclusive ALLM feature and enjoy an immersive gaming experience with decreased latency levels.

Cinematic Sound

The OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro, powered by Dolby Audio, provides a cinematic sound experience to fully immerse users in their favourite shows, while the surround sound system delivers crystal clarity. In addition, the OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro includes two full-range speakers with a total output of 24W, allowing customers to experience every single beat and rhythm without missing a beat.

Smarter Curated Content with OxygenPlay 2.0

With OxygenPlay 2.0, the new OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro provides a diverse range of international and local entertainment. OxygenPlay 2.0, serves as a platform for discovering a wide universe of movies and series, enabling consumers to effortlessly access content from notable content partners.

Users can also have immediate access to over 230 live channels as part of Oxygen Play 2.0 on their new OnePlus TVs, as well as remain up to date on the latest news and sports updates.

Premium Design

Users may enjoy their favourite content with a boundless viewing experience owing to the OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro’s distinctive bezel-less design. The premium and stylish design language that distinguishes the OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro has been masterfully crafted.

Price, Availability and Offers

The OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro will be available for INR 29,999, and will be available on open sale starting Monday, April 11, 2022, specially on Amazon.in as well as on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Experience Stores, Croma, Reliance Digital, Jio Digital and other select offline partner stores.

Users can avail the following launch offers on the new OnePlus TV:

1. SBI Bank Credit card users can avail a special discount worth INR 2,500 upon on their credit cards transactions for purchase of the new OnePlus TV Y1S Pro. This offer is available on Amazon.in as well as OnePlus.in, OnePlus Experience Stores and offline partner stores starting April 11.

2. Users can also avail no cost EMI offers up to 6 months on all major bank card transactions on Amazon.in and OnePlus.in, and can similarly avail no cost EMI offers up to 6 months on SBI Credit Card transactions across offline stores.

3. Select American Express card users can avail a special 5% cashback offer upon purchase of the new TVs on OnePlus.in

4. Consumers purchasing the new TV on Amazon.in from April 11th – 22nd can also avail the benefit of gaining 12 months of complimentary Amazon Prime membership. And consumers purchasing the new TV on Amazon.in from April 23rd – Sept 20th can also avail the benefit of gaining 3 months of complimentary Amazon Prime membership.