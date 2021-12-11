Online exams for colleges and universities! Advice of Higher Education Department – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: College and university exams will be taken online for now. Such advice was given by the higher education department to the colleges and universities of the state. However, the state higher education department has suggested that only the current semester exams be taken online. According to the guidelines, the Department of Higher Education said that since most of the classes for the current semester have been taken online, the exams for this semester should also be taken online. This advice has already been sent to the vice-chancellors of the state universities. The guidelines also state that colleges should be informed that universities are required to conduct online examinations.

Offline classes have already started in colleges and universities in the state. Attendance rates in state colleges and universities are increasing at a significant rate. The guidelines of the higher education department state that classes have started in colleges and universities from November 18. But since most of the classes of the current semester have been done online, the examination should be taken online. State universities have already started following the guidelines of the state higher education department.

The syndicate meeting of Calcutta University has decided to take an online exam this week. However, the university has decided to take the Odd Semester exams online. But the guidelines from the Department of Higher Education say that only the current semester exams should be taken online. On the other hand, Rabindranath had already decided to take the exam online at the university.

Jadavpur University also decided to take an online exam. But after receiving advice from the higher education department, some universities feel that it will not be difficult for them to make a decision. However, there is growing speculation that the current semester exams will be taken online. So will the higher education department talk about taking the next semester exams offline?

Somraj Banerjee