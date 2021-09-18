Only one bank is giving loan! Complications surrounding student credit cards continue – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Even after Saturday’s meeting, the Student Credit Card (Student Credit Card) problem has not been resolved. Apart from Punjab National Bank, no other state-owned bank has so far received approval from its headquarters for lending through Student Credit Card (Student Credit Card Problem). This was stated by the representatives of other state-owned banks in a meeting with the Chief Secretary (HK Dwivedi) on Student Credit Card. However, they said that they will start the process of giving loan for student credit card (Student Credit Card Problem) as soon as they get the approval from the headquarters.

During the meeting, Chief Secretary Harekrishna Dwivedi said that they are giving more importance to professional courses. Because, they need more support. It makes the banks think a little. This was stated by the Chief Secretary during a meeting with the representatives of the state-owned banks. It is learned that 92,000 applications have been received so far. But the rest of the state-owned banks have not yet been approved, leaving the state in a state of discomfort. Because out of 92,000 applications, only 22,000 applications have been sent to the banks. Banks that want to give loans through Student Credit Card (Student Credit Card).

So far, only a little over 22,000 student applications have been sent to the banks for consideration. However, only 493 student loans have been approved. Of which 20514 applicants who have not yet been approved for loans are still under consideration by the bank. Besides, the applications of 1039 applicants have been rejected. It was not immediately clear why the application was rejected. But officials at the Department of Finance and Higher Education say they are looking for answers on how to approve loans for so many students at the time of admission.

Statistics show that very few students from different districts of the state have availed credit card loans. So far 116 applications have been sent to the bank in Alipurduar district. Of these, four applications have been rejected, 43 applications have been approved for loans and 61 applications are still under consideration by the bank. In Bankura district only 904 applications have been sent to the banks. Of these, 72 applications have been rejected, 29 have been approved and 613 applications are still under consideration by the bank. In Birbhum district, 6 out of 6 applications are still under consideration by the bank. In Kochbihar district, 225 applications have been sent to banks. Of which 13 applications have been rejected. 7 applications have been approved and 148 applications are still under consideration by the bank. In South Dinajpur, 175 applications have been sent to the banks out of which one has been approved. 174 applications are still under consideration by the bank. In Darjeeling district, 331 applications have been sent to the bank for consideration. Of which 18 applications have been rejected. 5 applications have been approved and 309 applications are still pending for consideration by the bank.

