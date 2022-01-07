only opd is operating in kolkata’s Chittaranjan Seva Sadan Hospital – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Do not kill the virus by jumping out of the teeth and nails before the start of the new year! The situation in the state is terrible, the situation in Kolkata is even more terrible! The city’s medical services have already been hit by the third wave. Problems in hospitals are increasing day by day as one doctor and health worker after another is being attacked. All services except emergency department of Hazra Chittaranjan Seva Sadan are closed. Except for 2 doctors, all the other doctors are affected by corona. Besides, most of the Principal Super, Assistant Super are caught by the deadly virus! Most medical lab technicians are also covid positive. About 30 nurses were also affected.

On the other hand, more than 200 doctors, nurses and health workers at the Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital in the Park Circus area were affected by the corona. In this situation it is difficult to keep the service running as before. The hospital authorities have decided that only emergency surgery will be given priority at the moment. All other surgeries or planned OTs, which will be done later, will be stopped for the time being. Outdoor services or outpatient departments are also being regulated. Several of the hospital’s surgeons and anesthesiologists are also positive, so the situation has become more complicated. As a result, only emergency OTs are given priority.

In the last eight days, the number of cases of Covid-19 has steadily increased. However, especially since January 1, the number has increased almost nine times. The number of covid cases has reportedly risen again after the maximum number of victims on Sunday fell, due to the greater number of test facilities. At the moment, the data says that more than 16,046 confirmed new cases have been caught in Maharashtra. Therefore, Maharashtra is considered to be the worst affected state, followed by West Bengal – with 9,063 cases and New Delhi in third place with 5,471 cases. In Kerala and Tamil Nadu, 3,640 new and 2,831 new and confirmed cases have been detected, respectively. In terms of location, these two states are in the fourth and fifth place. Not only that, but the death toll from the virus has risen alarmingly in the last week. A total of 112 deaths were reported across the country on Tuesday. Infections in Punjab, Bihar, Haryana, Jharkhand and Telangana have more than doubled. About 60,000 cases were registered in India on March 25, 2021, the beginning of the second wave of coronavirus. The highest confirmed new case during the second wave was registered on May 8, 2021.