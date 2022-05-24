# Amit Sarkar, Kolkata: Billions of rupees of gold are entering the state across the border as soon as ten thousand rupees is handed over. BSF officials from South Bengal Frontier got such shocking information. And that is why more strict surveillance was issued on the Indo-Bangladesh border.

On Monday morning, an officer of the 179th Battalion received a tip-off that large sums of gold were being smuggled across the border. Not only that, when the news comes, many lorries from Bangladesh have returned to this country. So is the trafficker out of hand?

Without delay, BSF jawans started searching various vehicles near ICP Petrapole Passenger Gate. The troopers became suspicious after talking to the driver of a lorry in Haryana after the search began. The driver was taken out of the car and the search started. A packet of black cloth wrapped around the back of the driver’s seat came out. And when you open that packet, you find 60 gold biscuits and three gold bars. The estimated market value of which is around six crore rupees. The interrogation started after arresting the driver.

According to BSF sources, Raj Mandal, a resident of Jaipur village in Bangaon, a lorry driver by profession, was returning to Benapole, Bangladesh on this day when he was exporting goods. That packet has to be delivered to Bangaon-Chakdaha Shefali truck parking. In the interrogation of BSF, Dhrita Raj claimed that ten thousand rupees was exchanged in return.

He then crossed the border and entered the country with the seized packet. Caught in the hands of border guards. DIG BSF Surjit Singh Guleria said the news came at the appointed time. Our jawans raided and arrested the lorry driver. After the gold was recovered, it was handed over to the customs office.

In this way, the BSF officials are thinking of the business of smuggling gold from Upper Bengal with bait. Not only 189 battalion, but also 156 battalion soldiers in Jayantipur recovered gold from a bike during a search. At the same time, the names of the main pandas of the smugglers have also come up.

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: May 24, 2022, 07:43 IST

