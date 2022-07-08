open up on several issues including his Comment on CM Mamata Banerjee and AIIMS Job controversy | “I have a list …”, Dilip opened his mouth about the job of the daughter-in-law of the BJP MLA! – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The daughter of the Bankura MLA and the daughter-in-law of the Chakdaha MLA have been named in the AIIMS job corruption case. This time BJP’s all-India vice-president Dilip Ghosh opened his mouth in this regard. He claimed, “BJP believes in transparent politics. There is no problem in it. Let there be investigation. On the contrary, Dilip Ghosh claims that he also has such a list. What is in that list? Dilip Ghosh claims,” ​​Whose job is on that list, who should get it Got everything (Dilip Ghosh). “

On the other hand, in the wake of her controversial remarks about Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Dilip Ghosh was once again heard screaming on Friday. After a morning tour of the ecopark, he retorted, “I told the police minister. The police don’t have the power to catch me. If the police have the guts, put them in jail. They went to the governor who scolded the governor. . “

“Neil should be kept down,” Dilip Ghosh said after hearing Kunal Ghosh’s demand.

Kolkata police are active against Nupur. But no charges are being taken against Mahua. The opposition BJP camp is making such a demand. In that context, Dilip Ghosh’s response on Friday was “What’s new? The police are the grassroots. Their only job is to win the grassroots. Crime is on the rise in the state. Where are the police? The CBI comes here and makes an FIR.”

BJP’s presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu is coming to the state tomorrow. Asked by reporters, Ghosh said, “He is going to all the states for support. This is the first time the country is going to get an indigenous president. Mamata has made Yashwant a chicken. He has forced her to resign from the party. He was the Prime Minister himself.

Besides, they have calmed down the demands of Dilip Ghosh in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Kashmir. And as these states were before, now West Bengal has reached that stage.

Report: Sahnik Ghosh

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: July 08, 2022, 09:22 IST

Tags: Dilip Ghosh