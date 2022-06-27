Opposition PAC chairperson becomes Trinamool councilor – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The chairperson of the PAC of the municipality is the Leader of the Opposition Left Party. Left councilor Madhuchanda Dev has been the chairperson of the Calcutta Municipal Public Accounts Committee since Monday. Despite having a majority in the committee, the Trinamool Congress councilors unanimously elected the CPI councilor as chairperson. This is a unique example according to the tradition of Calcutta Municipality.

There was an emergency meeting on Monday to elect the chairman of the Calcutta Municipality Public Accounts Committee. Chairperson Mala Roy led the election of the Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee or PC of Calcutta Municipality. Five of the seven members of the PSC committee are from the Trinamool Congress. One is from the left, the CPI. The other is a Congress councilor. The proposal to elect the Left Councilor as the Chairperson came from the Trinamool Councilor. And that proposal was unanimously accepted by all. The election of the Chairperson was completed in the presence of the Secretary of the Calcutta Municipality, Harihar Prasad Mandal.

Kolkata Municipality Chairperson Mala Roy said Madhuchanda Deb was unanimously elected chairperson at the meeting of the Public Accounts Committee. He is a senior councilor of Calcutta Municipality. From now on, he will hold meetings with various people of the finance department of Calcutta Municipality on financial matters. If necessary, he will advise and co-operate with the present Purbord of Calcutta Municipality.

CPI Councilor Madhuchanda Deb of Ward No. 92 was unanimously elected as the Chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee of the present Purbord of Calcutta Municipality. The rest of the members elected him to the post from the first meeting of the PC on Monday. The meeting was chaired by Kolkata Municipality Chairperson Mala Roy. There were seven members of the PC. It is customary to be the chairperson from the opposition party. According to that tradition, Trinamool councilor Arup Chakraborty proposed the name of Left Front councilor Madhuchanda Deb. Other members supported that name. Eight members of the committee were present at today’s meeting. They are Asim Basu of Trinamool Congress, Mohammad Abu Tariq, Mitali Saha, Sanchita Mitra, Santosh Pathak of Congress. And Arup Chakraborty of the Trinamool Congress as the proposer.

After the election in 2015, the entire board was formed with Shovon Chatterjee as the mayor. In that board, BJP councilor Bapi Ghosh was made chairman of the Public Accounts Committee. He later joined the ruling Trinamool Congress. However, he did not resign from the post of chairman of PSC. He did not resign from the post of councilor.

Madhuchanda Dev, CPI councilor of ward 92 of Kolkata municipality, who was elected chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee, said she wanted the cooperation of the rest of the members. Opposition councilors were elected to the post each time. This time I came. Everyone will work together. If there is a mistake, I will suggest to correct it.

Like Bapi Ghosh, is he also getting the post of Public Accounts Committee but joining the ruling party ?? The four-time left councilor laughed at this question. Madhuchanda said he has been a councilor for so many years. I have received many offers before. Didn’t go to another team. And what will happen now!

