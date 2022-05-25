#Kolkata: New medicine for snake bites. This time the success of the first trial came in this state through oral tablets. The tablet was first piloted in the National Medical College Hospital in eastern India. At midnight on the 10th of this month, 21-year-old Amta was bitten by a snake. The family was rushed to the National Medical College Hospital in Park Circus.

After seeing all the parameters of the patient’s body, the doctors decided to give ‘varespladib methyl’. This is the first time this tablet has been applied experimentally in eastern India. Partha Pratim Mukherjee, the investigator of the trial and a professor in the medicine department of the hospital, said that only 20 vials of anti-Vename have worked well with this tablet. Even after giving 30 to 40 Viol Anti Snake Venom earlier, it has been seen to fall in the lap of death. However, doctors are very optimistic about preventing death by taking this tablet.

Incidentally, snakes are a big terror to the farmers working in the fields of Bengal. Many farmers have to lose their lives due to snake venom if they are a little careless during farming. Especially in South 24 Parganas, Bankura, Purulia district many people died due to snake bites. A survey of our country says that in the 19 years from 2000 to 2019, about 12 lakh people have died from snake bites. In other words, about 57 thousand people die every year in the country due to snake venom. The reason why the death rate from snake bites is so high is that the treatment has not started at the right time. This time this special oral tablet has been made keeping in mind the deadly poison. In the language of doctors, the name of this tablet is varispladib.

Doctors say that anti-snake venom is not made in our state at present. As a result, this anti-snake venom has to be brought from the southern states. And this leads to problems. There is a big difference between the snake protein of the south and the snake protein of our state. So even if you give this anti-snake venom in large quantities, it does not work for a long time. So if anti-snake venom can be given with this tablet then it will be possible to prevent death in many cases. Vaccine facilitator Snehendu Konar said: “We are quite optimistic that the first trial has yielded the expected results. He further said that a total of 112 people in the country and 25 people in our state National Medical College Hospital will be tested.

