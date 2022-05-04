Organ Donation: Seven-year-old daughter remains

#Kolkata: Ray has to die when he is born, everyone knows, but there is a big difference between death and death, brother Ray, not all deaths are equal. ‘ The lyrics of this song by Protul Mukherjee are in tune with the physician Shyam Roy. 41-year-old couple, 6-year-old daughter. She passed the medical examination from Sealdah NRS Medical College Hospital in 1999 and did not have to look back. Similarly, Dr. Sangyakta Shyam Roy left a mark of merit in the higher education of medical science. The MD with anesthesia had a pair of matching loads attached to the complex surgery at Apollo Hospital next to the EM bypass.

Many veteran physicians also shake hands when performing anesthesia, especially when it comes to brain surgery. After working in this hospital for seven long years with a very good reputation, he came out of the hospital personally and started working, but no one could find fault with his work there.

The massive heart attack in Rajarhat Newtown on Friday is connected. He was rushed to Apollo Hospital next to the EM Bypass. Despite all the efforts of the doctors, the talented doctor Sanyukta Shyam Roy died of brain death on Sunday night. After that, the bereaved family did not need to explain anything, on the contrary, on behalf of his family, the doctors were told that they had decided to donate different parts of the body.

The hospital then contacted Roto (Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization). Talking to doctors, it is learned that the brain is in a condition to donate liver, two kidneys and an eye. After that, Roto started looking for where the car needed a limb and if there was a match between the limb and the brain death.

Matching recipients were found Tuesday night. The crackdown started on Wednesday morning. A 71-year-old resident of Kolkata is going to get the liver of a young doctor. On the other hand, a 30-year-old girl from Jamshedpur will get a kidney. This kidney transplant will be done at Dumdum ILS Hospital. On the other hand, another kidney will be transplanted in the body of a 45-year-old man at SSKM Hospital. The eye or cornea will go to the eye bank of Disha Eye Hospital.

Physicians at all levels in the state are not only calling the incident a tragedy, but the way his family as a doctor has raised awareness and the message is exemplary. Kaushik Chaki, a physician representing the West Bengal Doctors’ Forum, said: “This death is an irreparable loss. We cannot accept the departure of a doctor’s mother leaving her seven-year-old child behind. “Every one of us needs to be aware. The way Sankhya’s family donated their organs is truly worthy of Cornish.”

Manas Gumta, a physician for the Association of Health Services Doctors, said: “It is truly sad that a talented doctor like Sangeetha has passed away prematurely. People will be excited to donate this organ. “

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: May 04, 2022, 14:23 IST

Tags: Kolkata doctor, Kolkata News, Organ Donation