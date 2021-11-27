Over 200 attacked in Kolkata again! Doctors still worried about infection rate in the state – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The new name for panic is Omicron variant. The Union Ministry of Health yesterday warned all states about the new type of coronavirus ‘omikran’ identified in South Africa. In Botswana, then South Africa, and Hong Kong, coronaviruses have been found to be “more dangerous.” A state of emergency has been declared in Israel over the discovery of the endangered corona species from the Delta. A state of emergency has been declared in the United States today. In the terminology of virology, the name of this new form is B.1.1529.

Experts say that this form of coronavirus has been created by replacing spike protein at least 32 times. However, in the meantime, the number of corona cases in the state (WB Corona Update) has decreased a little. However, coronary heart disease deaths and coronary heart disease infections increased slightly. As seen yesterday, the number of coronary active patients in the state has decreased considerably. And even today, the number of active corona cases in the state has decreased a bit in the last 24 hours.

Although the number of corona cases and active corona patients has decreased in the last three days in the state, the corona infection has not decreased at that rate but today it has increased a little. Corona graph is upward in North Dinajpur and Jalpaiguri districts among the districts of North Bengal like last few days. However, as usual in the state (WB Corona Update) the city of Kolkata and its adjoining North 24 Parganas, Hooghly, South 24 Parganas, Howrah.

Corona infestations have been on the rise in the state for several days, with more than 800 cases per day. From there, the number of Corona cases has dropped significantly over the past six days. Yesterday it was slightly reduced to 610 people. Today, the number of victims has not decreased to 601 people. The number of deaths due to corona was 9 yesterday, it has increased to 11 today. 617 people have recovered after being infected with corona. At present, the number of active corona patients in the state has come down from 8,000 to 720. However, in the last 23 hours, only 36,160 corona tests have been done in the entire state, out of which 701 corona positive. Corona positivity rate in the state has come down slightly from yesterday.

No other district has been able to surpass Kolkata’s record of corona attacks in the state (WB Corona Update) as usual. In the last 24 hours, 214 people have been infected with corona in Kolkata and 2 have died. On the other hand, 124 people have been infected with corona in North 24 Parganas district since yesterday and 4 people have died in corona. The number of newly infected people in Kolkata’s Howrah district has risen to 70. South 24 Parganas district is not far behind. There are 42 people infected with corona. On the other hand, 45 people have been infected with corona in Hooghly district. 1 person has died. Although the number of corona cases in Nadia district has been very low in the last few days, it has increased to 22 again.

On the other hand, South Dinajpur district has the highest incidence of corona among the districts of North Bengal. Today, the number of people infected with corona has increased to 31. One person has died. Then 24 people were affected in Jalpaiguri district. 18 people have been affected in Darjeeling district. In Kochbihar district, 11 people have been infected with corona. However, even today, the lowest number of corona cases in the state is in Kalimpong district of North Bengal. Only one corona has been infected there today. The lowest number of corona cases were in Purulia and Murshidabad districts of South Bengal. 4 people have been infected with corona in Jhargram district today.