Owner abroad, the real beekeeper of the honeycomb in the empty house! Salt Lake leaked – News18 Bangla

# Bidhannagar: Homeowners live abroad. And on that occasion the Honey Racket was sitting at home. And the caretaker of the house and his wife were running this cycle!

The beehive curtain was finally leaked due to the activities of the councilor of ward 34 of Bidhannagar municipality (Salt Lake). Bidhannagar South Police arrested 4 youths and 6 women from the house in Salt Lake in a surprise raid.

According to sources, Ranjan Poddar, councilor of ward 34, had been receiving news for some time that a number of young men and women were coming to HB 120 house in Salt Lake day and night. As a result, in the absence of the homeowner, the locals have doubts as to whether any anti-social activities are going on there.

The councilor started searching for that news. Some young men and women came to the house again this afternoon. Upon receiving the news, the councilor along with the police of Bidhan Nagar South Police Station raided the house. It is seen that there are three young men and five young women in the house. When questioned, they said he had come for treatment. But the young men and women could not show any paper in support of their demands. After that they were arrested.

During the interrogation, the police came to know that the caretaker of the house and his wife did not own the house. Police of Bidhan Nagar South Police Station have already arrested the two.

A total of four young men and six young women were arrested in this incident. Later, each of them was arrested By questioning them, the police are trying to find out if anyone else is involved.

Anup Chakraborty