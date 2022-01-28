Padma Awards: Rudranil and Bharati appear at the house of Padma honoree Rashid Khan

#Kolkata: The BJP honored the Padma Awardee by visiting the house of Rashid Khan to express his “dissonant” attitude towards Sandhya Mukherjee. As per tradition, on January 25, the Modi government at the Center released the list of recipients of the Padma Award. Ustad Rashid Khan was on the list of recipients of Padma Bhushan. Controversy erupted from state politics to national politics over the Centre’s decision to award the Padma Bhushan to former chief minister and CPM leader Buddhadeb Bhattacharya and to reject the honor immediately afterwards.

Even then, there is no controversy over Rashid Khan receiving the Padma award. Because, it is no exaggeration to call Rashid Khan the best artist in the world of contemporary classical music right now. As a result, there was no controversy in any quarters over his honor. However, the controversy revolved around the proverbial artist Sandhya Mukherjee. The center wanted to honor Padma Shri on the ninth evening. But, refusing to accept the honor given by the evening center, thinking that it would not be compatible with the talent and his age. Naturally, the controversy started with the return of this award in the evening. Geetashree Sandhya Mukherjee entered the whirlpool of Bengal politics. The Chief Minister expressed his displeasure over the awarding of Padma Shri to Sandhya Mukherjee. In the muddy waters of politics, the political pressure started with the return of Sandhya Mukherjee’s Padma Shri title.

Just then, the reaction of Ustad Rashid Khan came suddenly. In the news, Rashid said that Sandhya Mukherjee (Sadhya Mukherjee) should get a bigger award for her height. Not only that, he also protested against the portrayal of Rashid as a man of Uttar Pradesh during the awarding of the Padma. Rashid Saf informed that he has become this artist of today and all his works are in Bengali. So Bengal deserves this honor.

After Rashid’s remarks, the BJP’s tone shifted. BJP central leader Bharathi Ghosh and artist Rudranil Ghosh visited the artiste’s house this evening on the instructions of Delhi. In the eyes of political observers, this seems a bit inconsistent. Because, according to those observers, why this sudden move of BJP almost 72 hours after the announcement of honor on January 25? If so, did the BJP see a cloud of vermilion in the comments of Ustad Rashid Khan about Sandhya? Because, the mutual respect of this renowned artist with the top leadership of Bharatiya Janata Party and RSS has come to the fore many times. Mohan Bhagwat, the top leader of the RSS, visited the house of artist Rashid Khan in Kolkata on a public relations program. Rashid performed music in the presence of leaders like Kailash Vijay Bargiya at the BJP’s Durga Puja in Salt Lake. So is Rashid also “unhappy” in this respect? If not, why did he suddenly comment? Bharti Ghosh said, “We have come as the ambassador of the center to pay our respects to him.”

According to sources, after Rashid’s remarks, the theoretical leadership of the party directed him to contact Rashid immediately to gauge his attitude. This activity of BJP is due to him.

