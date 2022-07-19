Padma Bridge: ‘Invitation to visit Bangladesh’, Sheikh Hasina’s letter to Mamata on visiting Padma Bridge

#Dhaka: Sheikh Hasina invited West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to visit Padma Bridge. The Prime Minister of West Bengal wrote a letter inviting Mamata Banerjee to visit Bangladesh to see Padma Bridge, one of the longest in Asia. Bangabandhu’s daughter wrote in the invitation letter sent to Mamata Nabanna from Dhaka on Tuesday, “Invitation to visit Bangladesh at a convenient time.” I hope to meet you during my scheduled visit to New Delhi next September.”

In the letter to the Chief Minister, Sheikh Hasina mentioned that this new bridge on the Padma river will strengthen the financial ties of West Bengal and India with Bangladesh and will open up new doors for the possibility of commercial relations.

