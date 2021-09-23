September 23, 2021

Padma Hilsa In Bengal: Will Hilsa-Drought Meet Before Pujo? Speaking of Bangladesh, Padma Matsyaraj is entering the state ‘by truck’ …

In 2012, the Sheikh Hasina government imposed a ban on the export of hilsa to India. However, Bangladesh has been sending hilsa for the last three years. Kazi Abdul Mannan, a fish trader from Upper Bengal, said, “I have received permission from the Bangladesh government. I am happy to send hilsa to Kolkata before Pujo. Finally, petrapole fish has started arriving. This time, fish production in Bangladesh is also low.” However, it can be said that Ilshegundi and Hilsa are paired in Bengali leaves before Pujo.



