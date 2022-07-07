‘Paharay Public’ to ‘Paharaya Party’, new tactics of CPM – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The CPM has launched a program called ‘Paharaya Public’ to sharpen its weapons against the ruling party. In this program, information about the allegations against a leader of the ruling party, how much property a leader has, how big a house a leader has built, etc. is taken from the common people. Later, the party has taken initiative to promote them on social media.

A specially trained team has been appointed by the team to run this campaign. This time, the CPM has called for taking a step forward against such allegations of corruption. The costume is being named ‘Paharaya Party’. The issue was discussed at a two-day state committee meeting on Alimuddin Street on Tuesday and Wednesday. The party’s state secretary Mohammad Selim explained the party’s position on the issue.

According to party sources, the CPM is reluctant to leave the ruling party empty-handed in the upcoming panchayat elections. Alimuddin wants to fix the tactics in advance for that purpose. From now on, the district committees have been directed to strengthen the organization. Almost the entire state has been working on the state secretary himself since he was elected to strengthen the organization. It has been said that if there is a complaint about a local issue like 100 days of work, there should be a movement. At the same time, if there is any complaint to the public, the guards will have to go down to the field without wasting time. For the election, resistance forces have to be formed in the villages.

After the Lok Sabha, the CPM had to return to the vacant seat in the Assembly elections. The BJP came second in the state. As the party’s vote bank was lost, the turnout also went down in one fell swoop. But after the assembly elections, the situation began to change little by little. In the Kharadaha and Shantipur by-elections, it is seen that the voting rate has started increasing. In all the subsequent elections, the CPM has topped the BJP in second place.

That trend continues in the municipal elections as well In the Baliganj assembly election, the party has fought hard with the ruling party. The CPM wants to float in the wave of panchayat elections this time as well. Even after Mohammad Selim became the state secretary of the party, he took to the field to strengthen the organization. That’s why he is running from district to district. The appointment of Biman Basu as the chairman of the Left Front is also seen by some as a step towards reorganizing the organization.

