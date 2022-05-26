# Arun Ghosh, Kankinara: A few days ago, small screen actress Pallavi De committed suicide Seeing that incident, Bidisha’s mother was also scared Instead of asking her daughter to return home, Bidisha assured her mother He said to his mother, ‘Pallabi is a fool, so he gave his life I’m not stupid. ‘

Police recovered the body of the deceased from a rented house in Nagerbazar on Thursday Pampa de Majumdar, Vidisha’s mother, still can’t believe that such a happy girl would do such a thing. His question broke down in tears, ‘He was always positive Why did you do that even after that? ‘

Pampadevi added, “I told her after the Pallavi incident, you too are alone outside, scared. Come home 6 Then he said to me, Pallavi was a fool, I am not a fool Why are you thinking? ‘

Why Bidisha took such an extreme decision is not clear to her family However, Bidisha could not blame anyone for her death Bidisha left her home in Kankinara, North 24 Parganas, a couple of months ago to pursue a career in modeling and acting.