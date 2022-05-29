Pallavi Dey Death: Will the mystery of Pallavi Dey’s death be solved? Sunday is an important day, who will the police interrogate?

#Kolkata: Death of actress Pallavi Dey in the title again. After the death of the actress, the parents of the actress Indrila and Pallavi’s boyfriend Sagnik were accused of murder. The family of Pallavi (Actress Pallavi Dey Death Mystery) has filed multiple charges against Andrilla for taking money and having an affair with Sagnik. That is why the police summoned Andrila this time. It is learned that Indrila will go to Garfa police station on Sunday to face the questions of the investigators.

Andrila Mukherjee is one of the accused in the death of actress Pallavi Dey. He was earlier summoned by the police of Garfa police station. Indrila has been directed to report to Garfa police station by 2 pm on Sunday. According to police sources, Indrila has been summoned for questioning on the basis of a complaint lodged by Pallavi Dey’s family. According to Indrila’s family sources, Indrila will report to Garfa police station on the same day as directed by the police.

Soon after Pallavi’s death, the actress’ parents accused Aindrila and Sagnik of murder. The family of Pallavi (Actress Pallavi Dey Death Mystery) has filed multiple charges against Andrilla for taking money and having an affair with Sagnik. However, Indrila has denied all the allegations. On the contrary, he claims, he has been the victim of a deep conspiracy. He said he did not know Sagnik directly. Being close to school and home had a nominal identity. According to Pallavi, Sagnik is well acquainted with him.

Meanwhile, her live-in partner Sagnik Chakraborty is still in jail in connection with the death of tele actress Pallavi Dey. On Thursday, the court again rejected Sagnik’s bail application. Sagnik has been remanded in police custody till May 30.

