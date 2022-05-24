A good night’s sleep can work wonders for a baby’s health and help them be cheerful the next morning. A very important aspect of ensuring a baby’s uninterrupted sleep is using the correct diaper. India’s leading baby care brand, Pampers, today launched a TVC film as part of a new campaign starring singer and new mom Shreya Ghoshal. The campaign film aims to provide an ideal solution to new parents – a lullaby by Shreya Ghoshal to put the baby to sleep and the anti-rash and wetness protection properties of Pampers that keeps the baby asleep for the entire night.

In the campaign film, Shreya is seen singing a soothing lullaby to help her baby sleep. After singing the lullaby, she talks about how a parent can avoid discomfort for their baby due to wetness and rashes with the new Pampers diaper. The film goes on to show how even if a baby sleeps with a mother’s lori, using the wrong diaper can disrupt a baby’s sleep and keep them awake through the night. Enriched with anti-rash aloe lotion, Pampers protects the baby from rashes throughout the night while locking 100% of wetness ensuring the baby enjoys uninterrupted sleep.

Shreya has also re-recorded 4 famous regional lullabies for Pampers which are scheduled to be released soon. These lullabies will extend the soothing touch of Shreya’s melodious vocals to new parents in helping them to put their baby to sleep.

Commenting on her association with the brand, Shreya Ghoshal, said, “Bringing a new life to this world is undoubtedly a feeling like no other. What it also brings along are challenges for the parents who want to provide their newborn with the best possible care. I decided to associate with this brand as I am a Pampers mom myself and I see all my friends trust Pampers for their babies. I know with certainty that my Devyaan would sleep peacefully at night. I am elated to be a part of this campaign and help assure new moms of the comfort and peace that a good night’s sleep will bring to their baby.”

Abhishek Desai, Vice President, Head of Babycare Business at Procter & Gamble, added, “We value the trust that parents have instilled in Pampers over the years.Pampers has always ensured the absolute best for a baby’s health and happiness. A sound night’s sleep not only helps the baby rest but is also a crucial factor for their cognition and growth. Through this new product launch, Pampers is upgrading to a softer & fast absorbing diaper that keeps baby’s skin protected through the night. We are very excited about our partnership with Shreya Ghoshal, who herself is a new mom and understands the beauty of parenting.”

Talking about the campaign film, Rajdeepak Das, CEO & Chief Creative Officer – South Asia, Leo Burnett, said “Pampers has always championed baby’s health and happiness through best-in-class products. Through this film we wanted to reiterate this promise to parents. And Shreya Ghoshal gracefully amplifies this message by choosing Pampers for her little one while rendering her beautiful voice for regional baby lullabies.”