Pan Asian at ITC Sonar presents Teppanyaki Experience

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

Master Chef Jerry Bernasol at the Teppanyaki Theare in Pan Asian Restaurant of ITC Sonar

Pan Asian restaurant of ITC Sonar serves authentic East Asian cuisine. Their latest addition to this vibrant yet tranquil restaurant is the mindblowing display of live culinary skills at the Teppanyaki Theatre by Master Chef Jerry Bernasol.

Crafted with unbelievable combination of presentation

and knife skills, Teppanyaki cooking has developed into a highly refined and beautiful form of expression for which

Master Chef Jerry Bernasol is right now the ‘talk of the town’.

Renowned for sushi, Chef Jerry

has become the heartthrob of Kolkata for his Teppanyaki Theatre where he prepares live,

the dishes like Wafu Salad, made with organic garden greens with avocado, cherry tomato and roasted seasame seeds, Sushi Moriawase, Salmon in Teriyaki Sauce, Prawns in Japanese Pepper Sauce, Chicken in Black Bean Sauce, Spinach Pancake, Egg Fried Rice and MisoShiro Soup.

This wonderful gastronomical journey which starts with a sip of chilled innovative beverages like Citrus and Ginger Iced tea, (Ginger muddled Orange juice and passion fruit puree, Star anise tincture topped up with assam tea and gingerale)

Back to roots (Espresso

Raspberry and beetroot puree

And tonic for foam

Smoked with coffee) and

Starry night (Lavender and blue pea infused water, edible glitter with added lemon drops) which are perfectly complemented with mouthwatering desserts like Mango Pudding with Vanilla ice cream to dip down the mercury and take back home, a memorable roller coaster food journey with a decent pocket pinch, starting at INR 3,000+ applicable taxes

per guest.