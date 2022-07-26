Panchayat chief doesn’t know whether Lakshmi got money from village people, reprimands court – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Panchayat head of Hooghly’s Charkhairamari village in the face of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay’s ire. The primary school of Zirat is in danger due to the erosion of the Hooghly river. Char Khairamari Primary School may sink under the river, it is feared. Since August 2021, the school playground, club, Durga Mandap, part of the road have been submerged by the Ganges. The future of the school of 50 students is in crisis. The Calcutta High Court took initiative to save the school after seeing the news in the media. Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay took a spontaneous initiative to save the school. The court appoints a special officer. The High Court wants to know the position of Hooghly District Primary Education Sangsad Chairman and local Zirat Gram Panchayat.

Court appointed special officer, two lawyers visited the school last Saturday. There they noticed a student suffering from a rare skin disease. The headmaster said, “It’s an old disease, nothing will happen. The student’s father is a farmer.” Classmates even told lawyers not to touch the student. The court feels that this may have a bad effect on the mind of the student. Special officer lawyer Sudipta Dasgupta and Vikram Bandopadhyay gave the report and informed the court.

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay asked Zeerat village panchayat chief in the court, “Does the mother of the affected student get money from Lakshmi Bhandar?” Panchayat head Suchandra Roy replied that he did not know about this. The angry court then reprimanded him, saying, “What are you doing in the village? You don’t even know that. Just go before the polls? Then what is Lakshmi Bhandar doing? Why all the publicity?” What’s the fuss? I don’t know which party you belong to. But social welfare projects fail for people like you. You just go before the polls. Please go once before the polls, and report to the court.” After this, the judge again asked, “What is the population of your village panchayat?” The chief replied, “30 – 35 thousand.”

The court replied, “The panchayat secretary and you have tried to hide a lot of information. If the court thinks that you cannot hide any information. Why did you not tell that the school ground, the road has gone under the river?” Hooghly DPSC lawyer Vishwabrat Basu Mallick said that the process of constructing the new building of the school is progressing at a fast pace. Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay directed that the chairman of the district primary education board will make all arrangements for the treatment of the student. An account of the cost of shifting the school is to be produced on the day of the next hearing. It is reported that the school has been shifted temporarily. Representatives of the District Primary Education Board Chairman will visit the school at 7 am tomorrow. He also directed the Panchayat to clear the surrounding bushes and forests. Next hearing on August 23. Gram Panchayat Pradhan ordered to appear in court.

Arnab Hazra

Published by:Uddalak B First published: July 26, 2022, 17:00 IST

Tags: Calcutta High Court