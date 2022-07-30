Menu
Saturday, July 30, 2022
Kolkata Updates

Panchayat Election In West Bengal: Panchayat Election Preparations Begin! The big decision of the Panchayat office

#Kolkata: Upcoming panchayat polls in the state. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has hinted in several administrative meetings that the panchayat polls are going to be quick.

However, the ruling party in the state has started mulling over the proposal to go to polls in the last week of January 2023. The ruling party of the state has started to prepare for it.

In the meantime, Panchayat Department started preparing for Panchayat polls administratively. As the first step, door-to-door survey of the backward class people in each Gram Panchayat area was started.

Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes are the people in this backward list. Based on which Gram Panchayat seats will be reserved. Because each booth is a village panchayat polling station.

According to Navanna sources, the Panchayat Secretary of the state has already sent these guidelines to every district. There have already been several meetings on this issue under the leadership of the Chief Secretary.

According to Navanna sources, the State Election Commission has also written a letter to the state panchayat office. Gram panchayat seats will be reserved based on this survey.

The Panchayat and Rural Development Department has directed the District Magistrates to conduct a population survey. The house-to-house survey will begin from August 8. BDOs will lead it.

Besides, two officers from each district will be specially trained for this survey. It will be virtual. This survey will continue till August 17. The draft will be released on August 20.

The final list will be released by September 2. Village Panchayat Centers will be reserved in those booths where 50 percent of the population is occupied by backward class people.

Training to conduct this survey is starting from Monday at the district level. It is believed that all the preparations for the panchayat elections will be finalized after the publication of this report by September itself. And so this guideline is considered quite important.

Tags: CM Mamata Banerjee, Panchayat Election



