Panchayats don’t want unrest in polls, Mamata warns party despite blaming opposition – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: If you get more or less five-ten votes, nothing will come If human work is done properly, victory will come automatically With this suggestion, the party chief minister (Mamata Banerjee) conveyed the message that he does not want any more unrest in the panchayat polls.

Despite a one-sided victory in the just-concluded West Bengal Municipal Elections 2022, the vote against the ruling party has been widely criticized by opponents. However, long before the election, grassroots leaders had warned lower-level leaders not to use force in the polls.

Despite this, unrest could not be avoided in the pre-poll That is why Mamata Banerjee warned the party about the panchayat vote from the grassroots organizational meeting at Nazrul Mancha on this day. At the same time, however, he blamed the opposition for the unrest in the pre-poll

According to the Chief Minister, the opposition has deliberately created unrest in areas like Barrackpore-Bhatpara, Kontai, Bahrampur. However, the Trinamool leader warned the party that he did not want the picture to be repeated in the panchayat polls. Mamata Banerjee said, “People are ready to vote if they serve the people.” Who got 5 votes less, who got more than 10 votes, you don’t have to think about it. I want the panchayat vote to be peaceful in the coming days. ‘

Panchayat elections are still one year late Incidentally, in the 2016 panchayat polls in the state, the opposition was vocal in its allegations of terrorism against the Trinamool Congress. Many party leaders believe that the Trinamool had to suffer as a result of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections The Trinamool leader warned the party to stay ahead of time to prevent the recurrence of the picture in the panchayat polls across the state.

First published: March 08, 2022, 15:15 IST

