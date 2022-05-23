By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

Unity Pictures and MojoPlex recently hosted an exclusive screening of Kolkata’s first Sitcom “Panchphoron’s”. The web series written, directed and created by Indranil Banerjee, produced by Mohul Sinha, will stream on MojoPlex from 27th May 2022.

The sitcom “Panchphoron’s” has an interesting storyline that revolves around a typical messbari in North Kolkata. The owner is an old man named Dhaneshwar Pachal who loves watching daily soaps and sipping country liquor. Owner Dhaneshwar has some rules set for the tenants. The mess bari has 5 young tenants who are from different backgrounds- a researcher, singer, a guy working at a café, a photographer, budding actor. These young guys often cause trouble for the owner. While Dhaneshwar is determined to force these young fellows to follow his rules, they are in no mood to obey him. It creates a laugh riot and take the viewers on an interesting comic rollercoaster.

“Panchphoron’s” stars Paran Bondopadhay, Samya Samadder, Arka Bhattacharjee, Sumit Pramanik, Subhashis Sikdar, Sounak Ray, Rajrani Das, Priyanka Bose and Subhranil Samadder who has played a brilliant cameo character in it. This hilarious series is definitely a must watch.

MojoPlex as a platform, deseves a huge round of applause for giving an opportunity to the host of newcomers who have done a wonderful job.