paralyzed old man treated in Bangur Institute of Neurosciences – News18 Bangla

Amdanga: Wednesday marks the start of a new chapter in the state’s medical field. Fulfilling the dream of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Biman Roy, a physician at the Bangur Institute of Neurosciences.

Sheikh Abdur Rahim, 61, a resident of Amdanga in North 24 Parganas, suddenly fell ill in the morning. One side of the body becomes completely paralyzed. Sheikh Abdur Rahim, a paralyzed man, was rushed to Barasat Hospital from Amdanga. The patient’s family assumed that there was no possibility that the 71-year-old would ever be able to get up or walk again. There was also the fear of death. Because blood clots had formed in the veins of Sheikh Abdur’s head. Only if he can be given medicine to dilute the clotted blood within 4 hours can he be brought back to his old life.

But time is of the essence. Moreover, the opinion and prescription of an expert neurologist is required. Competing with the clock, Super Doctor Subrata Mandal of Barasat Hospital built the Green Corridor on the way from Emergency to CT scan. After canceling all other work there, the old man had an emergency CT scan and immediately sent the picture with the help of telemedicine to the Bangur Institute of Neurosciences. There, Dr. Biman Roy, a neurologist, with his team appeared round the clock to provide telemedicine support to the doctors of all the district hospitals and medical colleges in West Bengal.

Immediately after seeing the CT scan report, the specialist doctors confirmed that it was not hemorrhage but blood clotting. Dr. Subrata Roy did not delay. He gave an injection to the old man within half an hour of entering the hospital. Sheikh Abdur Rahim was born again. The fear of death is gone, and there is no danger of being paralyzed, the doctors said.

A long dream of Dr. Biman Roy and the Health Department of the Government of West Bengal came true. Thus, in the coming days, with the help of telemedicine, the West Bengal government has taken initiative to bring home many more stroke patients completely cured. Just keep in mind, those who can bring the patient to the hospital within 2-3 hours, can bring the patient with the hope of getting back to a completely normal condition. Because if the injection can be given within 4 hours, the patient is expected to return to the previous condition.

State Health Officer Ajay Chakraborty said, “In the coming days, the families of the patients from different districts of West Bengal will be able to take their loved ones back home completely. Make the Health Department a brilliant start to telemedicine. “

