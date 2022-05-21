#Kolkata: State Minister for Education Paresh Adhikari was interrogated for about 15 hours in three days On this day also, the CBI officials interrogated him for about three and a half hours

The state minister for education arrived at the CBI office at the Nizam’s Palace shortly after 10.30 am today. The interrogation started at 11 o’clock At half past two he left the Nizam’s Palace CBI officials summoned Ankita Adhikari on Thursday and Friday after she allegedly used her influence to get a job as a school teacher. Paresh Adhikari was interrogated for about 12 hours in the last two days

According to sources, Paresh Adhikari has been asked a number of questions in the last two days. The CBI officials used this tactic to check whether there was any difference between today’s reply to the one given by Paresh Adhikari two days ago.

Ankita Adhikari, daughter of Paresh Adhikari, has already got a job as per the order of the High Court Paresh Adhikari left the MLA hostel in the morning and reached Nizam Palace He left the CBI office and returned there Paresh Adhikari’s statement is being matched with the statements of the members of the SSC advisory committee who were questioned. On the same day, the CBI filed a fresh FIR in the SSC Group C recruitment corruption case.

Amit Sarkar

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: May 21, 2022, 16:17 IST

Tags: CBI, Paresh Adhikary, SSC