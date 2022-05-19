#Kolkata: State Minister for Education Paresh Adhikari started the interrogation. He arrived at the Nizam’s Palace on Thursday evening. According to sources, the CBI officials started questioning soon after. Sources said that two CBI officials are interrogating Paresh Adhikari.

Earlier, the CBI had lodged an FIR against Paresh Adhikari following a High Court order. It is learned that an FIR has been lodged against Paresh under Section 120B, 420 of the Indian Act and Section 6 of the Anti-Corruption Act. These sections include allegations of conspiracy, fraud and bribery as a public representative.

Paresh Adhikari arrived in Kolkata on a SpiceJet flight from Kochbihar on Thursday. The plane reached Kolkata at 6.30 pm. He arrived in Kolkata on SG3230 flight. The lawyer of the minister informed the court about this through e-mail. Following the e-mail of Paresh Adhikari’s lawyer, the Bidhannagar police commissioner was directed to monitor the situation at the airport. Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay also directed the Bidhannagar police to help him reach the CBI office from the airport as soon as Paresh Adhikari landed at the airport.

The flight is scheduled to depart from Bagdogra at 5 pm. When the plane reaches Dumdum after 6:30 pm, Bidhannagar police will take Paresh Adhikari to Nizam Palace from Kolkata airport. However, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay also said that the court would take strict action if Paresh Adhikari did not arrive at the airport today. “The police will take him to Nizam’s Palace, caressing his son-in-law, not by pilot car.” Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay made such remarks in a light mood.

