#Kolkata: Paresh Adhikari left the office of CBI’s Nizam Palace. Paresh appeared at the Nizam Palace office for questioning at 10.40 am on Friday. The interrogation lasted for nine and a half hours. State Minister for Education Paresh Adhikari left the office at 8.25 pm after the interrogation.

Earlier on Friday morning, the court ordered the dismissal of Ankita Adhikari, daughter of state minister for education Paresh Adhikari, in a school teacher recruitment case at SSC. Paresh Kanya has been sacked for the time being. The court also ordered to return his 43 months salary. Salary must be returned to the registrar of the court. Instruction to pay salary in 2 installments. The first installment has to be returned by June 8. There were allegations that the minister’s daughter got the job even after getting low marks without sitting for the personality test. The plaintiff’s number was higher than his, but he did not get a job. As soon as this truth came to the fore, the brawl started.

Paresh Adhikari also came under CBI interrogation on Friday after Thursday. In the morning he went to the Nizam’s Palace for questioning. Earlier on Thursday, Paresh Adhikari arrived in Kolkata on a SpiceJet flight from Kochbihar. From there he reached the CBI office at seven o’clock, where he was interrogated for three hours and five minutes. After that he left the Nizam’s Palace and went to the MLA’s hostel. After that he was summoned again.

According to CBI sources, the CBI could not complete the interrogation due to its late arrival. That is why he was summoned again. He reached the CBI office at Nizam Palace at 10.40 am on Friday. That is where the interrogation started. The news came that the court has ordered to dismiss him from the job, although no response was received from the minister’s daughter.

